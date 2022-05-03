Join our Telegram Channel
KOT condoles with lawmaker Sankok after son’s death

By Nairobi News Reporter May 3rd, 2022 1 min read

Kenyans have condoled with lawmaker David ole Sankok after his teenage son died in a shooting incident under unclear circumstances.

Nairobi News understands the incident occurred on Monday at the Nominated MP’s Narok home.

Police officers who responded to a distress call from the home said Memusi Sankok, 15, the second-born child of the MP, shot himself with a gun in an incident that has stunned the nation.

Kenyans on Twitter joined in with various reactions including condolences.

Police say the incident happened at 3:30pm.

“It was reported that a juvenile aged 15 years and a son to nominated MP David Sankok had shot himself using the gun belonging to his father,” said the sub-county police boss.

The incident is still under investigation.

