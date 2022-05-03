KOT condoles with lawmaker Sankok after son’s death
Kenyans have condoled with lawmaker David ole Sankok after his teenage son died in a shooting incident under unclear circumstances.
Nairobi News understands the incident occurred on Monday at the Nominated MP’s Narok home.
Police officers who responded to a distress call from the home said Memusi Sankok, 15, the second-born child of the MP, shot himself with a gun in an incident that has stunned the nation.
Kenyans on Twitter joined in with various reactions including condolences.
Police say the incident happened at 3:30pm.
“It was reported that a juvenile aged 15 years and a son to nominated MP David Sankok had shot himself using the gun belonging to his father,” said the sub-county police boss.
The incident is still under investigation.
Hon. David Sankok, it is painful to experience losing a child, and even more so, difficult having to bury one; we stand with you during this difficult time.
Please accept condolences from Mama Ida and I. May God grant your entire family fortitude.
We are praying for you.
— Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) May 2, 2022
It's with deep sorrow to learn the demise of the nominated senator Sankok's son
I take this solemn and humble opportunity to express my hearty condolences to the family and friends.
May the lost soul rest in peace 🙏
— Raphael Tuju (@RephaelTuju) May 2, 2022
Before everything else, we are human beings. MP Sankok might be mouthy, careless, and with some little brain but no pain beats losing a child… No matter what, never celebrate another parent losing a child… It is heartless.
— Juma G 🇰🇪 (@jumaf3) May 2, 2022
We grieve with Hon. David Sankok following the tragic loss of his dear son. David, we are so sorry for your loss, and send a prayer your way. We hope you find peace and comfort in your time of grief.
— Millicent Omanga (@MillicentOmanga) May 2, 2022
My sincere condolences to the family of hon Sankok following the loss of their son. May God comfort you in this time of sorrow and grief. pic.twitter.com/bSShN9xA1v
— Jimmy Kibaki HSC (@jimmykibakii) May 2, 2022
Pole sana to nominated MP David Ole Sankok for losing your son in Narok. We support you during this difficult moment. pic.twitter.com/NnYTrpUlqX
— Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@abuga_makori) May 2, 2022