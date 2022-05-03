KOT condoles with lawmaker Sankok after son’s death





Kenyans have condoled with lawmaker David ole Sankok after his teenage son died in a shooting incident under unclear circumstances.

Nairobi News understands the incident occurred on Monday at the Nominated MP’s Narok home.

Police officers who responded to a distress call from the home said Memusi Sankok, 15, the second-born child of the MP, shot himself with a gun in an incident that has stunned the nation.

Kenyans on Twitter joined in with various reactions including condolences.

Police say the incident happened at 3:30pm.

“It was reported that a juvenile aged 15 years and a son to nominated MP David Sankok had shot himself using the gun belonging to his father,” said the sub-county police boss.

The incident is still under investigation.

Hon. David Sankok, it is painful to experience losing a child, and even more so, difficult having to bury one; we stand with you during this difficult time. Please accept condolences from Mama Ida and I. May God grant your entire family fortitude. We are praying for you. — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) May 2, 2022

It's with deep sorrow to learn the demise of the nominated senator Sankok's son I take this solemn and humble opportunity to express my hearty condolences to the family and friends. May the lost soul rest in peace 🙏 — Raphael Tuju (@RephaelTuju) May 2, 2022

Before everything else, we are human beings. MP Sankok might be mouthy, careless, and with some little brain but no pain beats losing a child… No matter what, never celebrate another parent losing a child… It is heartless. — Juma G 🇰🇪 (@jumaf3) May 2, 2022

We grieve with Hon. David Sankok following the tragic loss of his dear son. David, we are so sorry for your loss, and send a prayer your way. We hope you find peace and comfort in your time of grief. — Millicent Omanga (@MillicentOmanga) May 2, 2022

My sincere condolences to the family of hon Sankok following the loss of their son. May God comfort you in this time of sorrow and grief. pic.twitter.com/bSShN9xA1v — Jimmy Kibaki HSC (@jimmykibakii) May 2, 2022