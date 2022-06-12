Join our Telegram Channel
KOT debate Johnson Sakaja’s academic qualifications

By Mercy Simiyu June 12th, 2022 1 min read

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have shared varied reactions amid claims Johnson Sakaja is yet to acquire his degree from University of Nairobi (UoN).

Sakaja is contesting for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in the August 2022 polls and is thus required by law to have a University degree.

He was recently cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to contest for the top county seat but questions still rise on which academic documents he used after the University of Nairobi confirmed the outgoing Senator is yet to graduate from the institution.

“It is true Sakaja was admitted to the University and was pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science, studied from first year up to fourth year, but is yet to graduate,” UoN Communications Director John Orindi told Nation.

The eloquent Sakaja has however maintained he possesses a University degree amid suggestions he acquired one from Uganda.

“Do I look like someone who has not gone to school? Ignore the propaganda being peddled around. I have more academic credentials than what they are looking for,” posed the lawmaker.

“Next they will say that I wasn’t born. Forget propaganda; sell your candidate. Our march is unstoppable, our faith is unshakeable and our victory is inevitable,” Sakaja said in an apparent response to allegations surrounding his academic papers.

Sakaja is contesting for the Nairobi county seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, with Jubilee’s Polycarp Igathe considered his closest challenger.

