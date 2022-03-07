WATCH: KOT outcry as bodaboda riders caught assaulting female driver

Inspector General of National Police Service Hilary Mutyambai speaks during the launch of the Digital Occurrence Book at Buru Buru Police Station in Nairobi on August 3, 2020. PHOTO | FILE

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have demanded the arrest and prosecution of bodaboda operators caught on camera assaulting a female driver on Wangari Maathai Road in Nairobi.

And Police say they are doing everything possible to apprehend the criminals.

POLICE HUNTING boda boda riders who sexually assaulted female motorist on Wangari Maathai Road, spokesman Bruno Shioso says. pic.twitter.com/UOi5bZreaH — Nation Breaking News (@NationBreaking) March 7, 2022

In the undated video clip, the woman can be heard screaming as the men undress her while others order that she be removed from the car.

All the perpetrators who sexually harrased this woman should be brought to book. Hope @DCI_Kenya will be able to identify the boda guys who harrased her. Witnesses should also come out and give information to investigators. pic.twitter.com/oH8IHYmy5S — Macharia Wangui (@Princewangui) March 7, 2022

It is not clear what led to the unfortunate attack though some say she might have been involved in an accident with a bodaboda operator.

The shocking video of the rogue bodaboda riders ambushing her has been shared on social media and was the number one trending topic online.

The extremely disturbing one-minute footage extracted from TikTok shows an angry mob of youth descending upon the terrified lady who can be heard helplessly screaming for help.

As per unconfirmed reports, the incident is said to have taken place along Forest Road in Parklands, Nairobi on Monday, March 7, 2022.

Protective and Safety Association of Kenya (Prosak) Secretary General Delano Lomgwe Kiilu condemned the incident and called on the Inspector General of Police to assemble a rapid response team to deal with the now many incidents of this nature and further called for the arrest and prosecution of those seen in the video clearly breaking the law in this particular incident.

“The constitutional rights of the lady were infringed and the incident appears to include Sexual and Gender Based violence against her person. We will continue to support the efforts of the National Police Service and all security organs in the pursuit of peace and safety in Kenya,” said Mr Kiilu.

He added that, apart from going against our societal and cultural norms, the incident has become a cause for alarm among the general public due to the lack of security within the country when it comes to disorderly and retaliatory behaviour of Boda Boda operators.

The Secretary General Boda Boda Association Benson Igadwa also condemned the incident saying it is criminal in nature.

“We are in the process of internally identifying the perpetrators of this act through the area chairmen and riders in order for all who were captured on video and involved in the attack to be brought to justice,” he said.

He said that the association has committed to working closely with Prosak and State Security organs to organize sensitization and training sessions for Boda Boda’s countrywide to enable them familiarize themselves with the consequences of illegal behaviour and acts of lawlessness.

The video of the lady being harassed on Forest Road due to the boda accident. How did we get this low? If we so readily oppress one another… are we so badly scarred that we've such little respect for each other? Boda riders need to be kept in check. Uber style accountability — Laura Walubengo (@lwalubengo) March 7, 2022

That Forest Road video is a perfect example why tight regulations should be placed on Boda Boda industry. Majority of riders are criminals. Govt should geotag all motorbikes, only sell them to licensed riders and forced them into SACCOs. We are facilitating criminals. — Mwalimu Dida Kipkoech Kinuthia (@mwalimu_dida) March 7, 2022

I have seen a very disturbing video of some boda riders attacking a female driver on Forest Road , their faces have been captured clearly … This is an arrest I look forward to reading about from the @DCI_Kenya handle , they need to be in Kamiti ASAP — Oluoch 🇰🇪 (@Poluoch) March 7, 2022

I have watched a very disturbing video of Boda Boda guys harassing a woman along Forest Road.

That is the exact government Ruto is looking forward to form. Serikali ya jamaa wa boda boda. sad — Madoka™🇰🇪 (@Madoka_Ke) March 7, 2022

I have come across a video that was taken at Forest Road, Nairobi, so traumatizing. She caused an accident but why sexually harass her? We have sick people in this country. — Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) March 7, 2022

Honestly Violence against women should stop!!!! The video of the young lady being Attacked & Harrassed on broad daylight in public at Forest Road is Traumatizing & Heartbreaking! @DCI_Kenya @NPSOfficial_KE please do something! This cannot be happening 💔 — Nadia Ahmed Abdalla (@nadia_abdalla_) March 7, 2022