WATCH: KOT outcry as bodaboda riders caught assaulting female driver

By Hillary Kimuyu March 7th, 2022 2 min read

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have demanded the arrest and prosecution of bodaboda operators caught on camera assaulting a female driver on Wangari Maathai Road in Nairobi.

And Police say they are doing everything possible to apprehend the criminals.

In the undated video clip, the woman can be heard screaming as the men undress her while others order that she be removed from the car.

It is not clear what led to the unfortunate attack though some say she might have been involved in an accident with a bodaboda operator.

The shocking video of the rogue bodaboda riders ambushing her has been shared on social media and was the number one trending topic online.

The extremely disturbing one-minute footage extracted from TikTok shows an angry mob of youth descending upon the terrified lady who can be heard helplessly screaming for help.

As per unconfirmed reports, the incident is said to have taken place along Forest Road in Parklands, Nairobi on Monday, March 7, 2022.

Protective and Safety Association of Kenya (Prosak) Secretary General Delano Lomgwe Kiilu condemned the incident and called on the Inspector General of Police to assemble a rapid response team to deal with the now many incidents of this nature and further called for the arrest and prosecution of those seen in the video clearly breaking the law in this particular incident.

“The constitutional rights of the lady were infringed and the incident appears to include Sexual and Gender Based violence against her person. We will continue to support the efforts of the National Police Service and all security organs in the pursuit of peace and safety in Kenya,” said Mr Kiilu.

He added that, apart from going against our societal and cultural norms, the incident has become a cause for alarm among the general public due to the lack of security within the country when it comes to disorderly and retaliatory behaviour of Boda Boda operators.

The Secretary General Boda Boda Association Benson Igadwa also condemned the incident saying it is criminal in nature.

“We are in the process of internally identifying the perpetrators of this act through the area chairmen and riders in order for all who were captured on video and involved in the attack to be brought to justice,” he said.

He said that the association has committed to working closely with Prosak and State Security organs to organize sensitization and training sessions for Boda Boda’s countrywide to enable them familiarize themselves with the consequences of illegal behaviour and acts of lawlessness.

