Nairobi News

KOT fury as government ‘abruptly’ closes schools

By Wangu Kanuri August 1st, 2022 1 min read

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have appeared to disagree with the decision by the government to abruptly close learning institutions for nine days.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha made the announcement on Monday.

He explained schools will remain closed between August 2-11, 2022, and advised parents to pick up their children from the learning institutions as the country prepares to head to the polls.

Parents have termed the decision abrupt.

 

Saddique Shaban felt the government had ‘ambushed’ parents with this announcement.

Gladys indicated the announcement by the government could cause chaos.

Another one questioned what was the emergency of the abrupt school closure.

The move by the government to close schools is seen by analysts as a way of creating space for the elections, considering most learning institutions are gazetted as polling stations.

 

