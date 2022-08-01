KOT fury as government ‘abruptly’ closes schools





Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have appeared to disagree with the decision by the government to abruptly close learning institutions for nine days.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha made the announcement on Monday.

He explained schools will remain closed between August 2-11, 2022, and advised parents to pick up their children from the learning institutions as the country prepares to head to the polls.

Parents have termed the decision abrupt.

George Magoha runs that ministry like his home. Sasa how do you suddenly tell parents kids are going home tomorrow? Some parents really hustle for fare and they need time to prepare 🤦‍♀️ — Moraa (@nyaituga_) August 1, 2022

Saddique Shaban felt the government had ‘ambushed’ parents with this announcement.

The Minister of education George Magoha just ambushed everyone with a new directive to shut down schools, four days ahead of scheduled date. Government knew about 2022 election date 10 years ago, but opts to shift deadlines, twice in 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/KywUgOfCwC — Saddique Shaban (@SaddiqueShaban) August 1, 2022

Gladys indicated the announcement by the government could cause chaos.

Does George Magoha understand the kind of chaos that this directive is going to cause… Knee jerk reactions to situations that need planning. What is the urgency to shut down schools tomorrow? Elections are not an emergency! they are in the Constitution! 😡 — glady sash (@sash_glady) August 1, 2022

Another one questioned what was the emergency of the abrupt school closure.

Kenya is a special country, the election date was know since January and Magoha couldn't plan this closure to happen seamlessly? I can imagine the chaos that will be experienced tomorrow https://t.co/q1BJ6E4D38 — Omuchero (@Oyango_) August 1, 2022

The move by the government to close schools is seen by analysts as a way of creating space for the elections, considering most learning institutions are gazetted as polling stations.