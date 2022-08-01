Was Chris Msando dating Carol Ngumbu?





Chris Msando could have been in a romantic relationship with a college graduate days before the two were found dead.

Msando who until his death worked as an ICT manager at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision (IEBC), was found murdered days before the 2017 general election.

Police say his body was found in a bush at the outskirts of Nairobi alongside that of Carol Ngumbu, a nutritionist.

The deaths caused a public outcry.

The killers have never been found.

Fresh information detailed in a documentary aired by NTV titled State Complicity in Msando, Carol Ngumbu Murders indicates the deceased duo was lovers.

The information is shared by Jedidah Wanjiku, the late Ngumbu’s elder sister.

“She was always with Chris (Msando),” Wanjiku explains.

“She would say ‘we are in Naivasha together’. He would pick her up (from Naivasha) and come with her to Nairobi and have drinks. That is where I knew their relationship grew from.”

Wanjiku also says she unsuccessfully advised her sister, 21, to quit the relationship with Msando, 42, as he was a married man.

“My sister insisted ‘Chris was available’,”

Wanjiku says the two met when she was studying at the Kenya Medical Training College in Karen, Nairobi before she was posted to work at Naivasha hospital after graduating as a nutritionist.

But Ngumbu’s mother says she was not aware of this relationship.

‘I didn’t know anything about Msando and my daughter,” she told NTV.

Msando’s wife has, in a past interview, also said she did not know Ngumbu.

Jedidah adds she was to be part of the friends who were to join Msando and her sister for drinks on the day the two disappeared. She ended up missing the night out after her phone ran out of battery and she couldn’t locate them.