Sauti Sol’s Bien opens night club





Sol Generation singer Bien Baraza has opened an entertainment joint in Nairobi.

The bar and grill joint dubbed The Manhattan is located at Imaara Mall.

Confirming the development, the musician said he hoped the project will entertain and offer employment opportunities to the youth in the entertainment industry.

“I was also trying to get an environment where I can have fun,” he said.

“I realized I don’t go out more often, I get paid whenever I go out and it made my relationships with clubs more transactional and that is when I made a vow to build my own spot where I can feel good and have people have fun with me.”

The launch was attended by the who is who in the entertainment including comedians Eric Omondi, Eddie Butita, Nick Bigfish, and Carlos Experience.

Others are media personalities Makena Njeri and the singer’s wife Chiki Kuruka.

A successful singer who’s performed for, among others, former US president Barack Obama, Bien joins a list of artists who are seeking to invest outside their core business.

Others are Akothee aka Nancy Akoth, Kelvin ‘Bahati’ Kioko, and Kennedy Ombima alias King Kaka.

Bien is a vocalist, songwriter, guitarist, and lead singer of the soul group Sauti Sol.

He studied Journalism and Media Studies at the United States International University(USIU) and graduated in 2011.