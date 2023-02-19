Join our Telegram Channel
KOT react to fertilizer subsidy, rainy season

By Winnie Onyando February 19th, 2023 2 min read

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have welcomed the move by government to subsidize fertilizer ahead of the planting season.

The farmers are now hoping the long rains, which are expected to commence in March through to mid-May, will come in handy.

Kenya is currently experiencing a severe drought that has led to reduced crop production and loss of livestock.

Some 5 million Kenyans are also experiencing hunger.

But State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed gave glimmer of hope to the farmers by explaining, on Twitter, that President William Ruto has kept his pre-election promise to supply subsidized fertilizers to farmers.

“The fertilizer subsidy program to enhance agricultural production and achieve food security is ongoing in 12 counties,” explained Mohammed.

A bag of fertilizer that was currently retailing for Sh6000 is now going for Sh3500.

This subsidy initiative comes weeks after President Ruto announced over five million registered farmers will access subsidized fertilizer from various National Cereals Produce Board (NCPB) stores across the country.

Ruto stressed that his administration had determined that greater production and availability to subsidized fertilizer were the most workable and long-lasting ways to reduce the cost of food.

Prior to the planting season, the government will supply six million bags of fertilizer.

Kenya’s average annual precipitation is typically 680 mm, ranging from less than 250 mm in the northern ASALs areas to about 2,000 mm in the western region. The high rainfall zone, which receives more than 1,000 mm of annual rainfall, is the productive agricultural land.

Some Kenyans have however appeared to question how the fertilizer will help if their is no rainfall.

President William Ruto has separately kick started a drive to plant millions of trees in a bid to improve the climate conditions in the country.

