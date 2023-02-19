KOT react to fertilizer subsidy, rainy season

A farmer ploughs his farm at Kaptuli in Uasin Gishu County with a tractor on February 19, 2018, ahead of the planting season. The weatherman has said there will be delayed and depressed rainfall and farmers should seek advice before planting. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA

A farmer ploughs his farm at Kaptuli in Uasin Gishu County with a tractor on February 19, 2018, ahead of the planting season. The weatherman has said there will be delayed and depressed rainfall and farmers should seek advice before planting. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA





Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have welcomed the move by government to subsidize fertilizer ahead of the planting season.

The farmers are now hoping the long rains, which are expected to commence in March through to mid-May, will come in handy.

Kenya is currently experiencing a severe drought that has led to reduced crop production and loss of livestock.

Some 5 million Kenyans are also experiencing hunger.

Also read: Last moments of Ugandan doctor who was abducted and killed in Kenya

Socialite Pesh back online almost a decade later after being freed from jail

Residents of Rongai to protest poor state of roads

But State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed gave glimmer of hope to the farmers by explaining, on Twitter, that President William Ruto has kept his pre-election promise to supply subsidized fertilizers to farmers.

“The fertilizer subsidy program to enhance agricultural production and achieve food security is ongoing in 12 counties,” explained Mohammed.

A bag of fertilizer that was currently retailing for Sh6000 is now going for Sh3500.

This subsidy initiative comes weeks after President Ruto announced over five million registered farmers will access subsidized fertilizer from various National Cereals Produce Board (NCPB) stores across the country.

Ruto stressed that his administration had determined that greater production and availability to subsidized fertilizer were the most workable and long-lasting ways to reduce the cost of food.

Prior to the planting season, the government will supply six million bags of fertilizer.

Kenya’s average annual precipitation is typically 680 mm, ranging from less than 250 mm in the northern ASALs areas to about 2,000 mm in the western region. The high rainfall zone, which receives more than 1,000 mm of annual rainfall, is the productive agricultural land.

Some Kenyans have however appeared to question how the fertilizer will help if their is no rainfall.

President William Ruto has separately kick started a drive to plant millions of trees in a bid to improve the climate conditions in the country.

Boss, Fertilizer ni yanini na kiangazi honestly? I miss the hussein mohamed i knew. — Samuel Mariga (@Samuelbtch) February 17, 2023

Fertilizer subsidy is useless without water for irrigation. Stick that into your heads. Crops are drying up not due to lack of fertilizer but water/rain. — Smartluck🇰🇪 (@JoelKamiru) February 17, 2023

Wapi mvua? — Circumcision Consultant (@Omushevi) February 17, 2023

I would say hii ni uongo kwetu hatujawahi fikiwa na hiyo fertilizer — nancy (@nancy41712532) February 17, 2023

@HusseinMohamedg after the subsidy, then what is next? Or will the subsidy be eternal? — ThereIsNothingToFearButFearItself 🇰🇪 (@davidmbwana) February 17, 2023

In Kitale farmers have to queue for long periods sometimes days before they are served at NCPB — Yaeger (@ELaleti) February 17, 2023

The prospect of rain are high, farmers have prepared their lands we hopeful in next 6-7months we will have a good harvest. — leonard cheruiyot (@leonard48271541) February 17, 2023

Mvua inakuja lini? — Peter Buyata (@PeterBuyata) February 17, 2023