KOT thirst over Obama’s daughters

By Wangu Kanuri March 21st, 2022 1 min read

Select Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) are salivating at former United States of America (USA) President Barrack Obama’s daughters.

These people, most of whim are men, have, albeit tongue in cheek, declared their undying love for the two ladies, Natasha Marian aka Sasha and Malia Ann detailing how they have been waiting for them to be ‘ripe’.

The desperate men posted their feelings to the ladies after they were photographed unaware in what looked like gym outfits.

Married to Michelle, Obama is son of former Kenyan politician Barack Obama senior.

