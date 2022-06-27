TV journalist Ken Mijungu assaulted after dropping female friend





TV journalist Ken Mijungu was at the weekend assaulted as he dropped off a friend in Nairobi’s Umoja estate, Nairobi News has established.

The Kenya Television Network news anchor and talk show host later reported the matter at Buruburu Police station moments after the incident happened.

“He was here and made the report that he had been assaulted. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain what transpired,” a senior police officer who spoke in confidence explained.

Sources indicate that Mr Mijungu was engaged in a heated verbal exchange with someone who before turned wild and started assaulting him.

The news presenter opted to make a report at the station over the assault which is now under investigation.

When Nairobi News contacted the Buruburu Sub County police boss, Mr Francis Kamau, he suggested the matter was beneath his office.

“In most cases, I’m always briefed on major cases like murder and robbery. Cases of assault are usually dealt with by my colleagues who usually arraign the suspects in court,” he said.

Contacted, Mr Mijungu also dismissed the matter as a “very minor issue which should not be blown out of proportion”.

He said that he found himself interfering in a matter where two people had differed and he was only trying to control the situation when the assault took place.

“Two people were arguing and I decided to intervene and asked them to solve the matter amicably. That is when one of them assaulted me,” he said, adding that if it was a serious matter then he could have made it public.

He also confirmed he is okay and not in any way injured during the ordeal.