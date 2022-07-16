Lawyer Donald Kipkorir blasts Kenyan athletes for selling themselves ‘cheap’





Nairobi lawyer Donald Kipkorir has accused Kenyan athletes of selling themselves “cheap” instead of taking advantage of their celebrity status to seal lucrative deals with top brands in the world.

Mr Kipkorir compared Kenyan athletes with those from other countries like the US, Japan and Jamaica who he said easily get better deals. His sentiments come at a time the Kenyan team is competing in the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, United States.

According to the lawyer, Kenyan athletes have missed many great opportunities despite signing deals with global companies like Nike and Adidas.

“Kenyan athletes sell themselves very cheap. Ferdinand Omanyala the fastest man in Africa always wears clothes branded Nike yet travels economy. US, Jamaica and European Union athletes sponsored by Nike travel in private jets or first class. Unless Kenyan athletes value themselves, Nike wont,” Kipkorir said.

The lawyer further challenged Kenyan athletes to upgrade their stature in order to enjoy what their colleagues from other countries enjoy.