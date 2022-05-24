Lilian Nganga: Stop forcing house helps to wear uniforms in public!





Former Machakos First Lady Lillian Nganga has called out employers who force their house helps to wear their work uniforms in public.

Ms Nganga said that the act is humiliating and translates to abuse, and as such employers should stop it.

“I find it demeaning and wrong having the house help wear her work uniform out in restaurants, malls, etc. I judge the employers very very harshly!” she wrote on her social media accounts.

Some house helps are forced to wear uniforms away from home when they are out on other errands like picking up the kids from school or shopping for the family.

At the same time, Ms Nganga has announced that her memoir titled Madam First Lady will be unveiled in June.

She said the book is available on pre-order for those interested in having a copy before the launch date.

Ms Nganga, who served as the First Lady of Machakos County for nine years, became a trending topic last year following the abrupt end of her relationship with outgoing Machakos governor Alfred Mutua.

After she broke up with the governor, Ms Nganga moved on swiftly and got married to rapper Juliani (Julius Owino) in February. Ms Nganga and Juliani are expecting their first child.