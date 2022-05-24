Official opening of Green Park terminal postponed, again

PSV vehicles and passengers at Green Park during the third test run on June 18, 2021. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has yet again postponed the operationalization of the new Green Park bus terminal until further notice.

The terminal was scheduled to be operationalized on Tuesday, but in a statement, NMS said that the opening of the terminal has been postponed following a request from Public Service Vehicle (PSV) operators.

“NMS wishes to notify the public that the operationalization of the Green Park Bus Terminal that was set to commence on 24th May 2022 has been postponed following a request for a time extension by PSV operators. The new date will be duly communicated,” NMS said.

NMS further said the opening of the terminal will be done in phases, starting with all PSVs plying Ngong’ Road and Argwings Kodhek Road routes.

Once the terminal is fully operational, all matatus using Railway bus terminus, Hakati terminus, Tom Mboya Street and Moi Avenue lane from Agro House to Development House will be relocated to the new terminal.

In March, NMS Director-General Mohamed Badi said plans to relocate all matatus from Nairobi city centre will begin in May.