Twitter heaps praise on NTV, Nairobi News for monkeypox photo





Twitter users have heaped praise on NTV and Nairobi News for using the photo of a white man to illustrate the spread of monkeypox.

This practice is in contrast of the European media which has shared consistent photos of black people, in a move that has caused an uproar among blacks and Africans since the disease has so far only been identified in Europe.

One Twitter user congratulated the two media platforms, which are under the Nation Media Group banner, for using what they termed the appropriate imagery.

Nice to see that a black man or POC's image wasn't used to headline a disease outbreak for once; It's about time. Kudos to NTV Kenya for good use of imagery, that's how it should be cos time & again pics of people of colour especially the blacks have been misused to push agendas. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) May 23, 2022

Another one felt through the correct image representation, information was reached correctly.

Now we are getting somewhere. — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) May 23, 2022

Another one thanked the media houses and urged the international media should follow suit.

Thanks NTV for using the correct images

I hope the international media can learn from you — Dave (@Dave_Mzae) May 23, 2022

Another one congratulated the media house for good imagery use.

We want to applaud NTV for good use of imagery. — Frank Adika Leo (@FrankAdikaLeo) May 23, 2022

Another suggested the international media should use their own victims to advertise their own pandemics.

This looks better, they should be using their own patients to advertise their pandemics. — ART_HUB (@veak_arts) May 23, 2022

Another one urged other African media houses to follow what the NTV and Nairobi News had done.

Instead of always crying foul play by western media, I encourage all influential African media to follow suit. 👇🙏 https://t.co/i3lQQPoUqk — Abdul Rahim (@Abdul_1G) May 23, 2022

Another one clapped for the two media houses saying representation mattered.

I am here for the pettiness in the comments lmao!!! Representation matters https://t.co/6UifjIF8eD — Dr. Raven the Science Maven (@ravenscimaven) May 24, 2022

Another one suggested that the good photo representation was how it ought to be.

How it should really be portrayed. Thanks for this. https://t.co/ua2AqNpAyw — Alpha Mogul. (@alphamogul2020) May 23, 2022

Another one asked the government to be vigilant and prevent the disease from reaching Kenya.

Dear Uhuru Kenyatta, the 5th, and @MOH_Kenya

Prevention is better than cure. Our economy barely survived COVID 19. We can not take another blow. Please start screening people getting into the country, especially from the ones with confirmed cases, as early as today. — Ken (@IamKenMwangi) May 23, 2022

Another user suggested that Africans should avoid Europe and Europeans should be barred from coming to Africa.

Africans should avoid Europeans and Europe at the moment. This disease is very deadly. African govts should close their borders against Europeans until our scientists can find a cure for them — Ella (@wetriumphstill) May 23, 2022

Meanwhile Kenya has increased surveillance at its border points in a bid to keep the disease at bay.