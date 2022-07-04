Lilly Asige: Why I quit the bottle





Media personality Lilly Asigo has shared the reasons that led her to quit alcohol.

Asigo, the wife of popular singer Paul Nunda alias Jua Cali, shared the decision with her fans via Instagram stories.

The mother of three who doubles up as a TV host further suggested her past ways led her to lose out on the spiritual front and she’d now decided to focus on her relationship with God.

“I thought I should let my friends and family know that I made a decision to stop drinking,” she announced.

Adding: “It’s safe to call it closure because the environment made me want to excuse myself and pray instead. I felt out of place spiritually but deep down I felt happy, that I’m now different and I’m exactly where I belong, in Christ, in his presence, in his power, in his spirit.”

The entrepreneur recalled a time in her life when she would cast out demons, including healing her kids from illnesses through the Holy Spirit.

“I’ve cast out demons in the past through the Holy Spirit, laid hands on my kids and they got healed from different kinds of sicknesses. I missed that.”

Asigo further says her recent action to quit the bottle has cost her close friends.

“I thank God for the spirit of discernment and Pastor Davies of Victory Faith Church told me I will lose friends, so many of them because sometimes one needs separation in order to elevate. I’m talking about spiritual elevation. It’s for the best and I’m ready.”

She adds that her celebrity husband was surprised by her decision to quit the bottle but is supportive of it.