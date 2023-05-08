List of celebrites banned from singer Ringtone’s ‘wedding’

The wedding bells could soon ring for controversial musician Alex Apoko, alias Ringtone.

The flashy musician announced he will soon exchange vows with a mysterious lady in what he described as a grand wedding ceremony.

In an interview with Dr Ofweneke, the controversial gospel singer described himself as a rare type of man who women all over the world are looking to marry.

He said that his chosen bride will be God-given and that he will only reveal her identity on wedding day.

“The woman I’m going to marry will be God-given. It will be a surprise for everyone when I announce the dates of my wedding very soon,” he said.

Ringtone emphasized it will be an invite-only event, with the guest list being carefully curated.

He has already listed some people who will not be invited to the wedding.

At the top of the list is secular artiste KRG The Don, whom Ringtone accuses of being an imposter who lies to Kenyans that he is a billionaire, while actually seeking employment.

Eric Omondi, the self-proclaimed president of comedy will also not grace the wedding since he is a public attention seeker which makes him unsuitable to be a part of the exclusive ceremony.

He maintained that he is not interested in the opinions of others regarding his choice of partner and that he trusts that God will guide him to the right person.

“Only God knows who will be my marriage partner, everyone will be surprised during my wedding when they learn who my marriage partner is,” he said.

Ringtone is no stranger to controversy and his fans thinks that this might just be another clout.

