Loading… Akothee’s traditional wedding

Kenyan singer Esther Akoth aka Akothee with her new bae. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenyan self-proclaimed president of single mothers, Esther Akoth aka Akothee will soon be off the dating scene.

According to the Kula Ngoma hitmaker, her new catch Omosh is planning to pay her bride price in April.

The traditional wedding, which in Luo is referred to as nyombo, is set to happen after her boyfriend’s family visited Akothee’s parents for bride price negotiations.

The bride price negotiations reportedly took place on Tuesday evening at Akothee’s Migori home.

The singer later shared videos of the event, including preparations of the meal for the guests.

“In-laws have left with their son. They have heard marriage demands from my dad. They will soon come back after thorough preparation. They are coming back to pay Akothees bride price,” the musician wrote on Instagram.

“Things shall not be easy in April. Akothee, Omondi Dennis’s wife. I will miss you honey,” she added.

She however advised Omosh not to mind his dad’s demands.

“Don’t mind my dad, you can also take me for free, just bring more than his expectations.”

The two lovebirds met while Akothee was on vacation in Switzerland in July 2022 and got engaged three months later.

Akothee has been praising her new man showering him with all sorts of pet names.

The couple has also been sharing their photos of all their memorable moments together.

