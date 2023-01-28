Kenyan artistes to receive Sh300million in royalties by March 2023





Kenya Association of Music Producers (Kamp) says it will distribute Sh300 million in royalties to its members by March 2023.

Newly-appointed Kamp chairman Angela Ndambuki made the announcement after the Collective Management Organization (CMO) ended an impasse between itself and Kenya Copyrights Boards (Kecobo).

Kecobo, the regulator of CMOs, has declined to issue an operational license for this year to Kamp until 15 set conditions have been met.

However, Kamp agreed to all the conditions except two, leading to an impasse between the two parties.

The two conditions in question required Kamp to provide Kecobo with its membership data as well as the regulator to have mandatory representation in an account where all funds shall be deposited.

Kamp opposed the move and with Kecobo insisting, the CMO presented the matter before Youth, Sports and Arts Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba as well as the Copyright Tribunal for directions.

However, earlier in the week, while awaiting the directions, both parties, led by Kecobo Executive Director Angela and the CMOs Chief Executive Officer Maurice Okoth, met to resolve the matter.

The parties, amicably resolved to abide by the Data Protection Act ensuring all members’ details remain within the custody of Kamp.

“It has indeed been a long and arduous process and we have emerged victorious. We are proud to note that in pursuit of this license, our organization has retained the integrity of our membership data and that no additional data was given to the regulator in exchange for the license,” Ms Ndambuki said in a memo to Kamp members.

With the license, the Kamp CEO stated, they will be moving with haste to collect over Sh300 million arrears to distribute to members.

“With the license, we plan to increase our collections to ensure our members receive more royalties. The broadcasters owe us over Sh300 million and we shall be collecting these arrears to distribute to our members during the next distribution scheduled for March 2023. We therefore urge all broadcasters to be compliant,” Mr Okoth said.

Kamp, which was founded by the late legendary producer Bruce Odhiambo, has a membership of over 700 members, unlike Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) which has the highest numbers of members among the CMO, standing at 16,000 plus. MCSK is still embroiled in a tussle with Kecobo over its license renewal.

tmatiko@ke.nationmedia.com