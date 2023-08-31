Lupita’s tribute to Chadwick Boseman on third anniversary of his death





Award-winning Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong’o has paid a glowing tribute to her dear friend and co-star, Chadwick Boseman, on the third anniversary of his passing.

Lupita shared a touching note and a poignant photograph of Boseman on Instagram, recalling the pain she felt upon learning of his untimely death in 2020.

In her emotional post, Lupita shared a black and white picture of Boseman captured in an airport in Korea back in 2018, where they were arriving for an event.

The actress, known for her impactful roles on the big screen, recalled the profound impact Boseman’s loss had on her.

Also read: Clout? Vera Sidika breaks from habit after public break up with Brown Mauzo

“Three years ago today, I experienced a singular pain at the news of @chadwickboseman’s death. The confusion was so profound that it took months to trust the feeling of joy again,” Lupita wrote.

The photo depicted the two actors engaged in the “baby heart” gesture with their fingers, showcasing a moment of camaraderie and shared laughter.

“We had just learned to do the baby heart with our fingers. Here Chadwick was adding his suave flare. We spent a glorious 72 hours there, and the memory fills me with so much joy.”

Lupita also offered words of comfort to Boseman’s fans and a reminder of his enduring legacy.

Also read: Exclusive – Mungai Eve speaks about her health struggles

“Death is hard to understand, maybe even harder to accept. But the love generated from the life he lived will fuel every anniversary marking his absence. Chadwick may no longer be in our photos, but he will always be in our hearts.”

Boseman and Lupita shared the screen in the groundbreaking Black Panther movie series, with Lupita portraying Boseman’s on-screen love interest, Nakia.

Boseman’s influence transcended the realm of film, as he was recognized for his versatility and talent in a range of roles.

His portrayal of T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, particularly in the iconic Black Panther, resonated deeply with audiences worldwide.

The renowned actor tragically lost his battle with colon cancer on August 28, 2020, marking the third anniversary of his passing this year.

Also read: Diamond throws shade at his ‘altered’ baby mamas, Zari, Tanasha and Mobetto