Maandamano and matatus strike keep Nairobians away from CBD – PHOTOS

Commuters board buses at the Kencom bus stop on the morning of July 12, 2023 with a nationwide matatu strike set to kick off. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Residents of Nairobi today woke up to uncertainty and anxiety of how the day will pan out with an impending nationwide strike by Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and the planned countrywide protests by Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition.

What many Nairobians who use public transport were grappling with in the wee hours of the day was how to get to and from work in the event that matatus operators made good their threats to keep their vehicles off the roads.

On top of that, many Nairobians were also worried about the protests that Azimio la Umoja announced that it would hold today following the Saba Saba protests of last Friday.

However, a spot-check on the city by Nairobi News from as early as 6am revealed that the situation was not that bad with PSVs in various city routes in operation.

The Khoja Mosque bus stop in the city’s CBD was busy with matatus from various routes picking commuters heading to Kabete and Parkland while others were alighting to rush to work.

At Kencom bus stop it was business as usual for buses plying different routes. The same was the case at Odeon bus stop.

Some of the drivers and touts who spoke to Nairobi News said they are waiting for instructions from their respective sacco management regarding the strike.

However, some traders and business people kept off town in the early hours of the morning, when the CBD is usually a beehive of activities. Several shops remained closed with only a handful of hawkers in sight. Taxi bays were also deserted.

There was also a heavy presence of anti-riot police officers and county inspectorate officers on several roads within the CBD.