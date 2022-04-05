Maid admits stealing employer phones worth Sh270k





A house help was on Monday charged with stealing from her employer.

Consolata Khashiyi Lisanza pleaded guilty to stealing three mobile phones worth Sh270,000 and claimed she only stole two of the phones.

The accused who was arraigned at the Kibera Law courts admitted the theft charges before senior principal magistrate Esther Bhoke.

She is accused of stealing the phones from Sabina Kanini Mutia in Kileleshwa, Nairobi on diverse dates between March 14 and April 3.

The suspect was employed by the complainant on March 14 and resigned after two weeks when she told Ms Mutia that she no longer wanted to continue working for her as her parents required her back home.

She had packed to leave but Ms Mutia told her to wait until she confirmed all her belongings were intact. She went to the house and checked only to find the phones missing.

Lisanza reportedly admitted that she had sold the phones in Kawangware prompting the complainant to report the matter to Kileleshwa police station.

Lisanza was released on a surety bond of Sh300,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh100,000.

The case will be mentioned on April 19.