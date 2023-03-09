Malala: Don’t let Raila blind you with maandamano





UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala has asked Kenyans not to fall for mass action threats by Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya leader Raila Odinga.

The former Kakamega senator said also accused Mr Odinga is trying to brainwash innocent Kenyans through his calls for mass action.

“Based on the revelations by the Controller of Budget, Azimio leaders are using maandamano to blind Kenyans. They cannot be protesting against a problem they caused. They must account for the billions of shillings stolen to finance their downfall,” Malala said in a press statement.

Mr Malala is now claiming that the handshake between former president Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr Odinga is the cause of the high cost of living.

The vocal politician said there is no need for Kenyans to fall on such political schemes yet President William Ruto is working hard to stabilize the economy.

“Azimio, led by Raila Odinga, have planned protests on Thursday March 9, 2023 but before they do so, they must come out clean on where they took the money. They must also show Kenyans where they hid the maize and when they are ready to release it,” Malala said.

“Kenyans are not giving in to the continuous theatrics (kipindi) that are meant to distract them from knowing the truth about the all-time loot that has messed the country,” he said, adding that Kenyans are not interested in maandamano.

With the 14-day ultimatum that Mr Odinga gave President Ruto’s government having lapsed on Wednesday, it is expected that the opposition leader will now execute his next plan of mobilising his supporters to stage mass action and civil disobedience countrywide.

In what was seen as a reaction to Mr Odinga’s threats, the government on Wednesday deployed security officers to areas around State House in Nairobi and Kisumu.