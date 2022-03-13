Malala: Mudavadi has to be Ruto running mate





There appears to be a storm within the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, barely two months after the political union between Deputy President William Ruto and Musalia Mudavadi.

This is after a number of Mudavadi’s lieutenants, led by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, warned they will not settle for anything less than Mudavadi deputizing Ruto in the August 2022 polls.

Speaking in his Western Kenya background, Malala also suggested the Alliance had settled on Ruto as its presidential candidate.

“As the Amani National Congress (ANC) our irreducible minimum is the running mate position. It is a must that the DP position must come from our party now that Ruto is the presidential flagbearer,” warned Malala.

The vocal Malala also suggested they was a ploy to undermine Mudavadi.

“As ANC we cannot commit the same mistakes we made in NASA, we are giving demands that this is a coalition of parties but not regions,” Malala said.

“When they will be selecting the Deputy President of Kenya kwanza, there must be interviews there should be candidates, and we watch them being interview to see if Rigathi Gachagua or Mudavadi is the eligible candidate and understands the economy better.”

“Our party leader has served as the Supplies and Marketing, Finance, and Local government minsitries. He was also the vice president and deputy prime minister.”

Besides Mudavadi, Rigathi Gachagua, Kithure Kindiki and Anne Waiguru are the other names mentioned as William Ruto’s running mate.