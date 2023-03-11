Malala to Raila: Let your daughter Winnie lead maandamano

ODM leader Raila Odinga having a word with his daughter Winnie Odinga during funeral service for the late former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo at Citam Valley road on June 24, 2021. PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

UDA Secretary General, Cleophas Malala has challenged Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga to put his daughter Winnie Odinga in the frontline of his resistance campaign.

The former Kakamega senator said doing so will make Kenyans take Mr Odinga’s mass action seriously.

“Raila Odinga, needs to bring his daughter Winnie Odinga to the maandamano frontline if he’s to be taken seriously by Kenyans. Let Winnie Odinga also be on the streets. Let her also experience what other Kenyans are go through during protests,” Malala said.

Ms Odinga is a member of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

Mr Malala’s sentiment come just a day after Mr Odinga declared the start of a nationwide mass action aimed at piling pressure on President William Ruto to address his demands, top most of which is the high cost of living that Kenyans are currently experiencing.

While addressing the media at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation on Thursday Mr Odinga accused President Ruto of making promises he could not keep.

“We declare the official start of mass action to lower the cost of living and address the economic issues. On the other hand, over-taxation by this illegitimate regime is killing businesses,” Mr Odinga said.

“We are launching a campaign of defiance of peaceful picketing, peaceful protests, boycotts, strikes, disobedience, peaceful petitions, peaceful sit-ins and peaceful demonstrations and it begins today and now,” he added.

The resistance campaign will culminate in a mega peaceful demonstration in Nairobi on March 20, 2023.

