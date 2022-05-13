Man jailed for 30 years for killing neighbour who ‘insulted’ him





The High Court in Siaya has sentenced a man to 30 years in prison for killing a neighbor who he claims abused him.

Lady Justice Roselyne Aburili found George Mukoya Ng’ong’a, 43, guilty of murdering Micheal Ohanya in Osumba Village in Randago sub-location, Siaya county in June last year.

“On that fateful day I received a call from my mother that my brother was beaten and could not walk. I rushed to see what had happened. He died a few minutes later on the way to hospital,” said the prosecution witness Erick Owino, brother of the deceased.

He added that “My brother narrated to me before he died that he was passing next to Mr Mukoya’s home when he came out armed with a club, he descended on him and left him seriously injured.”

Mr Owino further narrated to the court how he went to the home of the accused to inquire what had led to the fatal attack.

“Mr Nukoya told me that my late brother had formed a habit of hurling insults at him whenever he passed next to his home, he attacked him to punish him for the insults,” said the witness.

In her judgment, Lady Justice Aburili ruled that the 30-year sentence will be calculated from the date the accused was arrested by the police on July 12 last year.

The accused, who has been in remand since the case began, will be imprisoned at the Siaya GK Prison.

This comes just two months after another man was found guilty of murdering his brother in Ndere within Siaya town.

Michael Awich was sentenced to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of murdering his own brother over a land dispute.

In the ruling by the same Judge and the same court, Onyango was deemed a man of a violent nature and found guilty of murder, sentenced to serve the remainder of his life behind bars.

Charles Oduor Awich, who worked as a watchman at Oseno Kamolo Primary School in Kamolo sub-location, went missing on February 11, 2020 only for his body to be retrieved from Lake Victoria 10 days later.

Mr Awich is said to have hired some goons who went to the deceased’s house at night masquerading as officers from Ndere police station.