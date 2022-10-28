Man stabbed at Dandora dumpsite in money dispute

Human and birds scavenge for food at the Dandora dumpsite. FILE PHOTO | NATION

A man was on Thursday, October 27, 2022, stabbed by his friends at the Dandora dumpsite in Nairobi following a disagreement over how to share money.

Mr Peter Mutua, was stabbed by the suspects who police have only identified as Jose and Jokabi.

The matter was reported at the Dandora police station by Ms Mary Mukami, Mutua’s wife.

“She reported that her husband had been stabbed by two suspects following a disagreement on how to share their income after a long day work at the dumpsite,” she told the police.

Police said the deceased was rushed to MSF Hospital where he was treated and referred to the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) where he succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment,” the report read in part.

The scene was processed and the body had multiple injuries on the head, chest and back. The body was moved to the City Mortuary pending an autopsy.

Two weeks ago, a woman identified as Ms Edith Gathoni Kimani, was shot by a gang within the Dandora dumping site.

She was taken to the Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital where she was admitted following the incident as police launched manhunt for the suspects.

Meanwhile, police in Dagoretti are investigating an incident in which a three-year-old baby was thrown inside a trench within Kangemi.

In a report seen by this reporter, it was reported by Mr Stephen Kimani that there was a foul smell emanating from a nearby sewage manhole.

“The residents went and uncovered the manhole, only to find a dead body in a sack with a leg protruding. The scene was visited and a decomposing body of a male toddler aged three years in a sack labelled Nyabuto,” the report read in part.

The body of the minor was also taken to the City Mortuary by police officers and a postmortem will be carried out next week.

