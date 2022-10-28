Photos: Burial of Ida Odinga’s bodyguard Barrack Oduor

Burial of Barrack Oduor, Mama Ida Odinga's body guard who was shot in Kisumu. PHOTO| Adinasi Kassim.

Burial of Barrack Oduor, Mama Ida Odinga's body guard who was shot in Kisumu. PHOTO| Adinasi Kassim.





The burial of Barrack Oduor is ongoing. Barrack who was Mama Ida Odinga’s bodyguard, was shot dead two weeks ago in Kisumu.

His burial at Bondo, Siaya County, has attended by other political big names like Bondo lawmaker Gideon Ochanda, Siaya County Speaker George Okode and Siaya Woman Representative Dr Christine Ombaka, among other guests attending.

According to the police report, at 3:20 am on Friday 14, 2022, Barrack was ambushed at Victoria Gardens Estate.

“Upon reaching the estate, one Collins Okundi, a manager of Club Signature Kisumu, suddenly appeared, and a scuffle ensued between Donar Kajwang and Cpl Barrack Otieno Oduor.

In the process, Collins Okundi disarmed the police officer and fatally shot him twice in the head and leg,” the report reads in part.

Mr Kajwang was also shot in the leg and was rushed to the Aga Khan Hospital Kisumu in stable condition.

Barrack is survived by a wife and five children.

Here are some of the photos from the burial captured by Adinasi Kassim.

Burial of Barrack Oduor, Mama Ida Odinga's bodyguard shot in Kisumu. PHOTO| Adinasi Kassim.

