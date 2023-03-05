Man who disappeared alongside security expert Mwenda Mbijiwe was robbery with violence suspect





Details of a robbery with violence case in which Mr Mathew Muhatia Namasaka, a man who disappeared alongside security expert Mwenda Mbijiwe was involved in, can now be revealed.

Mr Namasaka, was a close friend to Mr Mbijiwe and they were on several occasions seen together.

Many people knew he was his official driver and security aide.

He lived in Congo area, Kawangware, Dagoreti North Sub-County in Nairobi and it is on June 11, 2021, that they were both last seen together.

According to Ms Cynthia Salome, who is the wife to Mr Namasaka, on the morning her husband disappeared, he said a word of prayer to the family and left, never to be seen again. That was a very rare occurrence, she says.

“He was ready to leave because the previous day Mr Mbijiwe had visited us and they told me that they had plans of going to Meru. When Mr Mbijiwe called him, my husband said a short prayer and they left,” Ms Salome told Nairobi News.

At the Kibra Law Courts, Mr Namasaka alongside Mr George Makesi Osanya and two others are facing a case of robbery with violence.

In 2018, the four were arrested by sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for storming the home of a Sudanese National identified as Mr Mabior Garang while armed with pistols.

A detective privy to the matter said that two house helps who worked for Mr Garang at the time he lost Sh2.8 million in the robbery incident at his Kilimani home in May 2018, disappeared after the incident but could later be arrested.

“They (househelps) had been hired by Mr Garang and hailed from Western region, it is when they were arrested that Mr Namasaka and Mr Makesi became people of interest in what had transpired,” said the officer who spoke in confidence as he is not authorised to address the media.

Police reports on the robbery incident indicate that Mr Mabior was not in the house at the time of the incident. CCTV footage captured by detectives after the incident then showed that they left the house with the attackers.

During the attack, Mr Mabior’s relatives said that the two men who brandished pistols and metal rods went ahead and tied them in one of the rooms before they went ahead and conducted the robbery.

The gang stole Sh95,000, Sh3.5 million that was in US dollars, seven golden necklaces, three sets of golden bungles, 12 golden rings, three bracelets, four gold watches and ten mobile phones.

“This was purely an inside job since the two ladies went and had to take the intervention of officers to trace them during the investigations,” the officer further said.

Nairobi News has established that it was Mr Namasaka’s brother who bailed him out on this case after he handed over his title deed to the State.

Contacted, Mr Javan Namasaka, said that he decided to bail his brother out after they had a discussion with the family on the issue.

“It is to that effect that I went ahead and handed over the title deed hoping that my brother would prove his innocence,” he said.

Asked whether he had at some point shifted from the city and left for Transzoia county, his brother said he had stayed there for three months before he came back to the city.

Back in his village home, Mr Namasaka also had another wife who had a total of 12 children.

The family also revealed that they have been receiving calls from two other women who are also believed to have been in a romantic relationship with Mr Namasaka and who have been asking for money from the family claiming that they had received information that he had been traced to Malindi in Kilifi County.

