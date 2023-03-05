Kenyans go wild as Nigerian songbird Ayra Starr graces Nairobi’s Shoke Shoke festival

Nigerian Afrobeat Sensation Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe known professionally as Ayra Starr, performing at highly anticipated ‘Shoke Shoke’ festival at KICC on Saturday, March 04, 2023. The ‘Shoke Shoke’ festival is the first festival of its kind in Nairobi whose aim is to drive behavior change among its target audience to ensure that the environment we live in remains sustainable. Shoke is the sheng word for Kesho. It is kesho flipped and the festival aims to flip the narrative for tomorrow by acting today. PHOTO DENNIS ONSONGO.

Nigerian songbird Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known in entertainment circles as Arya Starr headlined the Shoke Shoke festival with a star performance that excited the youthful crowd at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi on March 4, 2023.

Thousands of fans graced the event at the heart of Kenya’s capital with each one of them dancing to their satisfaction away up until the wee hours of the following morning.

Local musicians Khaligraph Jones, Mejja, and Rosa were among those who also entertained the expectant crowd.

In attendance was the who is who in Nairobi town, including governor Johnson Sakaja, Lang’ata lawmaker Felix Odiwuor ‘Jalang’o and media personality Shaffie Weru.

“I am excited to be here with you tonight and can attest that we have all had fun. Nairobi is a city of youth and innovation. I recently asked all content creators to feel free and the Central Business District (CBD) while in the line of duty. Nobody will disturb you. We are looking for more ways to support you,” said Sakaja.

The event was also used to sensitize the public on the dangers of climate change with the organizers planting 1000 trees. Reusable cups were also shared at the venue to avoid littering.

The gates were opened at 4:00 pm with entertainment starting two hours later from a couple of DJs before the entertainer of the night took to the stage slightly after 1am.

The ‘Rush’ hitmaker took the stage by storm with screaming fans cheering her on for the entirety of her performance that lasted slightly over an hour.

She shared the stage with compatriot Bayanni the ‘Ta Ta Ta’ songwriter.

She then appreciated the love from her fans and expressed how emotional to be in Kenya.

“Nairobi is a beautiful city and being here makes me so happy. Thank you Kenya and I promise each one of you that you will be seeing more of me in the coming months,” she signed off.

