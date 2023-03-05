Johnson Sakaja distributes Sh1 billion worth of education bursaries

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja while appearing before the County Public Investment and Special Funds Committee at KICC in Nairobi on February 14, 2023. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU

Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja says his government will ensure needy students get access to quality education.

The county boss spoke at the city stadium in Nairobi after distributing burasiries worth Sh1 billion to the needy.

And while at it, the youthful politician appeared to thrill the locals with his dancing moves.

The crowd celebrated him greatly as he kept up with the energetic dancer’s moves.

“The Bursary program aims to uplift the lives of those students who are in need of financial support in Nairobi, giving hope to the hopeless and supporting the dreams of the future generation in our beloved Country,” said Sakaja.

Since the advent of devolution in 2013, Nairobi City County Government has awarded 500,000 scholarships and bursaries worth nearly 3 billion Kenya shillings.

In 2023, 107,908 bursaries and scholarships have been awarded to various students.

“This marks an impressive 76 percent increase from the previous financial year, and it is expected that 27,900 more learners will benefit from the bursaries and scholarships, with a total commitment of 385 million this year,” he added.

On the other hand, the county boss also noted that 515million will be awarded to needy but bright students from Nairobi Public Primary Schools, admitted to National, Extra County, and County Boarding Secondary Schools across the country, representing more students whose dreams will be met and hope restored in homesteads and the community.

The County Government of Nairobi has also increased the bursary allocation in each of the 85 wards from KES 4.5 million to KES 6 million, totaling to KES 510 million which is a commitment to investing in the talents and skills of students in Nairobi.

Sakaja has also fully sponsored many learners who joined secondary school.

“Education is one of the ways you can use to positively impact on the future. I want to urge the students to take their studies seriously because the phase will come and go very fast and at some point you will only have your academic certificates to show for your effort.”

Sakaja has previously served as a nominated MP and Nairobi Senator.

