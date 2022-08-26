Maseno School student dies in suspected suicide





Police in Kisumu County are investigating the death of a Maseno School student who is suspected to have died by suicide. The Form Three student is said to have committed suicide by jumping off the second floor of the school dormitory earlier today.

According to the Kisumu West OCPD Mr David Nyabuto, the deceased is said to have left behind a note in the locker of one of his classmates without a clear reason behind his death.

“The matter was reported to us by the school today (Friday) at 9.30 am with allegations that the student had killed himself. We also got a note from the locker of one of his class mates with a message from the deceased asking him to look after his belongings,” said Mr Nyabuto.

The father of deceased, Mr Caleb Ingolo, has however denied the allegations, saying the circumstances behind the death of his 18-year-old son are still unclear. Mr Ingolo said that he had received a distress call from the school earlier in the day asking him to rush to school.

“I was informed by the deputy principal that my son had jumped off the dormitory window from first to the second floor and rushed to the nearby Coptic hospital,” Mr Ingolo said.

When he got to the hospital, the deceased who was on the oxygen machine was still unconscious, forcing him to seek further medical attention. With the help of the school, the deceased was moved to Aga Khan hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

“The doctors informed us that my son had died 20 minutes earlier, the reason behind his death is still unknown,” he said.

Mr Ingolo who described his son as a humble, jovial cheeky boy said he last spoke to his son last Thursday when he left home for school. He further noted that the boy had not shown any sign of being disturbed during the entire school break.

He further said the suicide note that is alleged to have been left behind by his son was suspicious since the handwriting did not resemble that of his son.

“All I want is justice for my son, the circumstances around his death are all suspicious,” said Mr Ingolo.

The body of the late has been preserved at Aga Khan Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.