Man commits suicide inside Kasarani Police Station





A 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Kasarani Police Station in Nairobi County, the police said today.

Mr Fredrick Wanjala Wanyama on the night of Sunday, August 22, 2022, committed suicide by hanging himself using a shoelace.

Police realised that the man had ended his life when two officers identified as Idd Athman and Isabel Naswa were conducting a roll call when they were notified by other prisoners inside the cells that one of them had allegedly committed suicide.

“The two officers were notified by the other prisoners and when they went to check for themselves they found the body of Mr Wanyama, a Luhya male adult dangling from the ventilation grill,” a police report seen by Nairobi News read in part.

The duo then sent a signal within the station which prompted top officers at the station to visit the scene where they found the body of the deceased.

The other prisoners unhung Mr Wanyama’s body and it was established that he had a mark on the left side of the neck.

Mr Wanyama was on Saturday, August 20, 2022, nabbed by detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and was supposed to be picked up by police officers from Langas police station in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

According to the police report, he had failed to attend court reason he was arrested and taken to Kasarani police station.

The body of the deceased was taken to the City Mortuary Morgue in Lang’ata Sub County, Nairobi County.

Suicide cases reported in the country have been on the increase for years now. Over the weekend, three people died by suicide in Nairobi County.

NB/ Medical professionals advise that you can always reach out for help when experiencing any mental health issues. Kenya Red Cross runs a toll-free line; 1199 that provides 24-hour free tele-counselling to the public.