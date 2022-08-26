Chebukati: Goons who attacked me at Bomas should be arrested

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati after a meeting with candidates for various seats ahead of delayed elections in certain parts of the country. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

The chairman of Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula is demanding for the arrest of those who assaulted him and other commissioners last week at the Bomas of Kenya.

Speaking during the burial ceremony of Daniel Mbolu Musyoka, the slain Embakasi East Returning Officer, Mr Chebukati said that attacking the IEBC officials at Bomas where there was heavy security is a sure sign that there is no safe place.

“If IEBC commissioners were attacked and assaulted in the presence of police, it shows that there is no safe place,” Chebukati said.

He was making refence to the chaotic scenes that were witnessed last week on Monday just before he declared Dr William Ruto as the winner of the presidential election.

During the fracas, Narok Senator Ledama Olekina and a section of leaders from Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition stormed the podium in an attempt to stop Chebukati from declaring the results. They claimed the election had been rigged in Ruto’s favour.

He also stated that the shameless attacks were perpetuated by persons regarded as national leaders and none has been arrested.

“The IEBC commissioners, as they deliver their mandate to Kenyans, have suffered intimidation and their lives and that of their families are at stake. We call upon the Inspector General of Police and Ministry of Interior to arrest the culprits,” said Chebukati.

“We have been subjected to extremely negative profiling, cyberbullying and creation of fake social media accounts,” added Chebukati.

He also called upon human rights groups and defenders to come out and condemn the assault that occurred at Bomas.

He pointed out that fellow commissioners Prof Abdi Guliye, Moya Bolu and the CEO Marjan Hussein were also physically assaulted at Bomas.

Chebukati also wished a quick recovery to Mohammed Kanyare who served as an IEBC presiding officer in Wajir County who was shot as he discharged his duty.