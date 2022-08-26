Justina Wamae agrees to appear before Roots Party ‘disciplinary committee’

Roots Party presidential running mate Justina Wamae during the debate at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa on July 19, 2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Roots Party presidential running mate Justina Wamae during the debate at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa on July 19, 2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT





Justina Wamae, who in the last elections was the Roots Party presidential running mate, has finally agreed to appear before the party’s disciplinary committee.

Ms Wamae, who recently fell out with party leader Prof George Wajackoyah, had initially said she would not honour the summons by the party.

“Because I respect institutions, even informal in a brain, I will honour the summon,” Ms Wamae said in a video shared on her official Twitter account.

In the video that Ms Wamae shared, captured Prof Wajackoyah saying that the party does not have a disciplinary committee and he was only using his brain to run it.

On Tuesday, Ms Wamae said that she will not be attending the disciplinary hearing after she was accused of misrepresenting the party during the elections.

Also read:

I will not respond to pettiness! Justina tells Wajackoyah

Wajackoyah, Wamae beef rages on

Jaymo Ule Msee: Selling hyenas’ balls was figurative speech, it costed us votes

Ms Wamae was summoned to the party’s headquarters to respond to accusations of making contradictory and malicious statements about the party on social media.

She however denied the claims.

“I will not respond to pettiness. But on the non-existent accommodation and car you imagined you assisted me with, you can withdraw in your dreams. It is your party do what you deem fit, I will soldier on,” she said.

She was accused of claiming that Prof Wajackoyah had endorsed the candidature of Azimio la Umoja’s presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

At the time, Ms Wamae also said if Prof Wajackoyah had decided to work with Mr Odinga then she was planning to go the opposite way and support Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto.