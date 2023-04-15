Meet Hiba Abouk, Achraf Hakimi’s estranged wife worth over Sh 463M





Moroccan football star Achraf Hakimi has been trending globally following unverified reports that he registered all his wealth in his mother’s name in the event he separated from his significant other.

These claims suggested that the Paris Saint Germain player also had his millions in salary paid to accounts bearing his mother’s name and whenever he needed anything, he simply asked his mother to buy it in her name and give it to him.

This move was allegedly done to prevent his estranged wife, Spanish actress Hiba Abouk, from getting anything from him after she allegedly asked for half of what he owned.

And so, who is Hiba Abouk, the woman who enjoyed a whirlwind romance and marriage with the 24-year-old football star before it all went downhill?

Ms Abouk is a 36-year-old Spanish actress of Libyan and Tunisian descent. She is the last child among four siblings and was born in Spain after her parents immigrated to the European country. She is a mother of two boys, Naim and Amin. The two met in 2018 when doing a photo shoot for Vogue Arabia, and dated secretly for a year before going public in June 2019. One year later, they married in secret.

Ms Abouk is an actress who got her big break when she was cast as the lead actress in the Spanish crime drama, El Principe. It was then that her star began shining despite doing and appearing in several films years prior.

She and Achraf’s marriage hit murky waters months before a woman accused the footballer of raping her at his Paris home. According to Ms Abouk, they had already been separated for months and she had already filed for divorce; having to deal with those accusations made the breaking up of their family much harder on everyone involved.

She made this revelation when it took her over a month to make a statement regarding the rape allegations, also saying that she would always stand with the victims in such instances.

Achraf Hakimi denied the rape allegations leveled against him, saying he was a victim of extortion.

As the unverified reports of Ms Abouk made rounds that she was asking for half of Achraf’s property, it emerged that the actress who also dabbles in philanthropy and brand advertising is worth more than Sh 463 million (3.1 million Euros). She also earns recurring revenue from her advertising and promotion jobs for luxurious companies such as Dior.

