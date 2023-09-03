Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza names road after husband





Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has named a road after her husband Mr. Murega Baichu.

In a Facebook post, the county boss announced she had named the road that connects Muthalankari and Kirung’a areas, which leads to her father-in-law’s home, after her husband.

“Murega Baichu Road. Hakuna boiling tena. 500 kilometers per hour,” the county boss, who is serving her first term in office, wrote.

Construction of the road, located within Nyaki West Ward commenced recently.

The Governor has never shied from publicly expressing love for her better half, who is a renowned musician in the area.

She has in the past been criticized for tagging him to most of her events and even offering her a job at the county.

She was once forced to clarify that even though her husband indeed got a job at the county, he was not be paid from public coffers.

In April 2023, the Governor penned a lovely message to her husband on his birthday, complete with photos of the couple.

Two of the photos were from their lovely wedding and another showed the duo donning cultural clothes.

“You are the reason why my life is full of laughter and joy. You are the man who has made my life the joyful scenario that it is. I look forward to spending more years of love with you,” part of the post read.

“Happy birthday my love, Medicine, Handsome, wisdom, king, Highest quality, Romeo Integrity, Power, Ambassador, apostle, sweetheart, property, Commander of Ameru Airwaves, Best, Guitar Man, Murega Baichu Himself. Love you,” the post further read.

Immediately she was declared the winner of the August 2022 polls, the governor attributed her win in the elections to support from her husband.

In October 2022, she appointed him the Hustler Ambassador, a move that left ward representatives raising concerns and accusing the governor of abuse of office.

She also appointed him as the Meru Youth Service Patron and ‘ambassador of Meru Hustlers’.

