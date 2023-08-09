Michael Joseph resigns from Safaricom board





Safaricom has announced the resignation of Michael Joseph as a director on the company’s board effective August 1, 2023.

His resignation from the telco was announced Tuesday (August 8) evening by the Safaricom Board, saying that he had stepped down to focus on “other ventures,” including his current role as Chairman of Kenya Airways.

“The Board announces the resignation of Mr Michael Joseph as a Director in the Board of Safaricom PLC, with effect from 1, August 2023,” part of the statement read.

“Michael leaves the Board to focus on other ventures in his life including continuing his role as Chairman of Kenya Airways and being a director in various organizations. He will continue to pursue his passions in matters of conservation and community service.”

He was the founding CEO of the company, and Safaricom had praised him for “growing the company from less than 18,000 subscribers in 2000 to over 17 million subscribers by the time he retired in 2010”.

Joseph has served the company in various capacities since 2000, including as Managing Director, twice as Chief Executive Officer, and once as Chairman of the Board.

He is credited with being behind the establishment of both the Safaricom and M-Pesa Foundations, which have supported many projects across Kenya in education, health, culture, and conservation, to name a few.

“Together with the late Bob Collymore, he launched the highly successful M-Pesa Foundation Academy,” the board added.

Safaricom PLC Company Secretary, Kathryne Maundu, highlighted the deep-rooted connections he fostered within communities, which underpinned the company’s remarkable growth and facilitated the development of innovative products and services.

“It is the deep foundation and connection with the communities that Michael developed that led to the phenomenal growth, development of innovative products and services, ensuring Safaricom became deeply embedded in every bit of our society,” she said.

