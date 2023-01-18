Michelle Ntalami defends not attending Edwin Chiloba’s burial





High-end fashion designer and Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer plus (LGBTQ+) activist Edwin Kiptoo alias Chiloba was laid to rest on January 17, 2023, at his home in Sergoit Village in Elgeyo Marakwet roughly two weeks after his brutal murder.

Among those highly vocal about the late Edwin Kiptoo’s murder were Michelle Ntalami and Dennis Karuri, also members of the queer community.

And so, as the late Chiloba was being laid to rest, the majority of those who had called out the Kenyan government and Constitution for not protecting gay people and the general public for being homophobic in the wake of Chiloba’s murder was not visible at the late Edwin’s burial ceremony.

As local media outlets reported on this final rite, many Kenyans wondered where these voices were, and Michelle Ntalami had to respond why she had been absent from the burial.

“Where are those LGBTQ activists who claimed to be her friends? Makena Njeri, Michelle Ntalami, Dennis Karuri, Chiki Kuruka??? It was all a gimmick to gain international sympathy,” opined Steven Starboy.

To which Michelle Ntalami responded by saying, “First of all, address him proper; HIS friends. Secondly, you don’t know any facts for you to be running your mouth like this. Some of us showed up and paid our respects in ways you may not be privy to.

Those who didn’t or couldn’t manage to don’t love him any less! You are one of those keyboard warriors just waiting to see who attended and who didn’t just to make people look bad. How about you post a tribute for Edwin Chiloba and remember him in love instead of all this bitterness? If not, let him rest. He is loved, and his love WINS,”

Michelle went on to post content on her social media handles, showing she was attending a vigil organized for the late Chiloba in Nairobi.

“I had the most wonderful time today with the community, holding space for our friend Edwin Chiloba. Deeply honored to make the speech and tribute to him. Let’s forever hold those close to our hearts the 5 things that we’ll remember him for,” said Ntalami.

She also went on to reveal that one of the late Edwin Chiloba’s favorite songs was Savara Mudigi’s ‘Fashionista’ as she sent the late Chiloba a message, saying she spoke about how, ironically, the love that he died for was the same love he would be remembered for.

“Rest baby,” concluded Ntalami.

