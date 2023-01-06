Silenced dreams: Edwin Chiloba hoped to showcase fashion line in New York before gruesome murder





The late Edwin Chiloba, an Eldoret-based high fashion designer; and a member and an activist for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer plus (LGBTQ+) community, was found murdered and stuffed inside a metallic box on the streets of Eldoret in Uasin Gishu County three days ago.

Many Kenyan celebrities who had worked with him mourned him as a good man. As the tributes continued pouring in on January 5, 2023, Nairobi News found what could most likely be his last interview before his murder.

In the interview recorded two days before 2023 and posted on his TikTok and Instagram accounts, Chiloba was being interviewed by someone who sounded like a friend as they walked about what appeared to be a park as he spoke about what his 2022 was like.

In the four-minute video, he intimated that his 2022 had been amazing and he had created a lot. He also thanked God that it had been a nice year.

“I did achieve some of my 2022 resolutions, some I didn’t but hopefully 2023 will be wow,” added the late Chiloba.

When questioned about his social media postings and his fashion projects in 2022, he said some of the major projects he had especially been proud of were his school project which he was proud of and placed him at the top, his work being published in a magazine as one of his highlights because it gave him a platform and being in several articles.

He also went on to speak about the most influential people he had met over the year and had changed his outlook on life and how he perceived things.

“First of all, I have met many people this year. They spread love, and when you’re in their space, they just love your energy.

The people that I’ve met are like Michelle Ntalami- she’s my best friend- Fenamenal, Nick Ndeda- like they have taught me a way to see life differently and the way I do my things,” said the late Chiloba as he told the video recorder that he had changed him to be a better person because of his heart.

He also said that he learned from his failures to never give up on what he was doing, accept the mistakes he had made, and move on with life.

“In 2023, I have a big dream to see my work showcased maybe in New York, like also to be that big fashion high god.

I have a lot of things that I really want to achieve to build my brand and also to inspire people to be the best version of themselves. I really love to see people just doing themselves, doing what they love, and spreading love. That is my happiness,” added the late Chiloba.

He advised those trying to get into the fashion industry- designing and modeling- to keep being original and not copy others.

He told them to be authentic and not care about what people are saying around them because people will always talk no matter what.

He concluded the video by wishing everyone a happy new year 2023.

