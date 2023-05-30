Miguna Miguna to Ruto: Your Finance Bill is boosting Raila’s popularity





Controversial City lawyer Miguna Miguna on Monday, 29 May 2023, asked President William Ruto to withdraw the proposed Finance Bill 2023 in what he described as unsolicited advice.

In his statement, Mr Miguna urged President Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua to take a step back and listen to what Kenyans have to say on the divisive bill.

“My unsolicited advice to Kenya Kwanza, President William Ruto, and Deputy President Rigathui Gachagua: Stand down. Listen to Kenyans. Withdraw the Finance Bill 2023. Postpone the implementation of the housing levy.

Go back to the drawing board. Hire new, independent, and truthful advisors. Reshuffle your communications team and bring in two or three fresh faces. Don’t rely on yes, men and women. Don’t be defensive.

Don’t argue with people. Stop perpetuating the perception that you only recruit from two ethnic groups.”

He added, “Stop recruiting and recycling incompetent failures and graft-ridden fraudsters. The reckless talk of two shareholders in a country of 50 million people is political suicide.

Mwai Kibaki was elected with 68% of the vote but was defeated in a referendum two years later,” Miguna Miguna began.

He warned the president and his deputy that opposition leader Raila Odinga was gaining popularity because his government had failed to engage Kenyans in a “transparent, respectful and accountable manner”.

“Raila Odinga is gaining popularity because many of the senior government officials you have appointed are failing to engage Kenyans in a transparent, respectful and accountable manner. Urgently address the issues of high cost of living, corruption and tribalism. We must stop the downward spiral and right the ship. The time is now,” concluded Miguna Miguna.

Before becoming one of President William Ruto’s loudest cheerleaders and supporters, controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna was an opposition loyalist to Raila Amollo Odinga.

However, due to ideological differences and political disputes that preceded his deportation to Canada, Miguna ‘switched camps’ and threw his weight behind President William Ruto for several years.

Since returning to Kenya, which he credits to the Kenya Kwanza government for lifting the red notice on him, Miguna has engaged in online wars with opposition-allied politicians, occasionally commenting on political developments in the country and current affairs affecting Kenyans. This is the first time he has read the riot act to President Ruto and DP Gachagua.

The Finance Bill 2023 has been divisive due to proposed taxes that will make Kenyans dig deeper into their pockets to afford goods and services in an already struggling economy.

With the cost of living soaring, Kenya’s Kwanza government is proposing to increase taxes on some goods and services while introducing new taxes on online activities, digital assets, women’s beauty products, and mobile phones and forcing Kenyans to contribute to a housing fund that continues to fail to appeal to them.

