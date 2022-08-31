Mkokoteni case: Man who allegedly stole a handcart charged with theft

Nicodemus Lumala when he was arraigned before the Kibera Law Courts in Nairobi. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

Nicodemus Lumala when he was arraigned before the Kibera Law Courts in Nairobi. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA





A man who borrowed a mkokoteni and disappeared with it before he was traced a month later has been charged with theft. Nicodemus Khaniri Lumala was charged with stealing the handcart valued at Sh12,000 on July 8, 2022 in Uthiru, Nairobi County, jointly with an accomplice who has been charged with the same offence.

Mr Lumala is accused of stealing the handcart belonging to Diphone Maosa after they borrowed it from his employee. He and his accomplice were to return the handcart to Maosa’s employee after using it but they disappeared with it and the matter was reported at Kangemi police station.

Also read: Teenager in court for burglary, after allegedly stealing his neighbour’s TV

Later, Maosa’s employee, who lent the handcart to the suspects met, Mr Lumala in Kangemi and they agreed to proceed to Kangemi police station to resolve the matter.

Mr Lumala insisted that he had given the handcart to his friend in Kawangware. He took the police to Kawangware to get the handcart but the same was not recovered. He was escorted back to the station for further interrogations before he was taken into custody.

Also read: Pupils stumble on loaded G3 rifle which was abandoned by drunk police officer

The accused denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Esther Bhoke at the Kibera Law Courts. He was granted a bond of Sh200,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh30,000. The matter will be mentioned on September 13, 2022.