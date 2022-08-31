New Turkana Governor shocked by ‘poor’ health services in county hospital





Turkana County governor, Jeremiah Lomorukai, on his first day at work, has been angered by the poor state of health services at Lodwar Referral Hospital.

During his impromptu tour of the facility, Governor Lomorukai was confronted with the sight of patients sleeping on the floor due to shortage of beds.

The incoming governor accused his predecessor, Josphat Nanok, of failing to improve the healthcare services in the couty for the 10 years he was in office.

“It is a sure sign that patients are going through tough times when admitted. Some are sleeping on the floor. Most wards are in pathetic condition,” Lomorukai said.

He however praised doctors and health service providers in the county, saying that they are doing their best to offer services to patients. He also noted that there is no clear provision of funds to buy the required medicines and equipment at the hospital.

“Our health service providers and workers are really trying, the only problem is that there is no clear funds to purchase the required equipment,” he said.

He also lamented that the facility only has one operating ambulance, no drugs in the operation center and broken down machines.

The incoming governor promised that his government will allocate enough funds for improved healthcare services in the county.

“We were just trying to establish whether the doctors are doing their job and indeed they are trying. we will change the phase of this Referral hospital,” he said.