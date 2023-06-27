Mob injustice: How 19-year-old met his death over mobile phone theft





A 19-year-old man was on Monday night lynched by an angry mob on suspicion of stealing a cellphone in Riruta, Dagoretti.

According to the police, the victim – Brian Chege – was among three suspected robbers who allegedly snatched the phone from a member of the public.

However, he was cornered by the angry mob and lynched. Police arrived at the scene when the suspect was already dead. The body was taken to the City Mortuary.

The incident comes just a week after another man was found lying unconscious in the same area in what the police believe was a case of mob injustice.

According to a police report, the man was found lying unconscious at the gate of one area resident with a deep cut on his head.

The home owner immediately reported the matter at Waithaka Police Station. Police officers visited the scene and took the victim to hospital.

According to the police, the victim was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital where he was admitted in critical condition.

Robbery cases have lately been on the increase in Dagoreti North area. Two weeks ago three armed robbers mugged a woman in Waithaka area as she was heading home from work.

According to the police, the victim had closed her shop within Waithaka area when she was attacked by three young men.

The three suspects scared away members of the public who had responded to the woman’s distress call by shooting in the air three times.

The gang then robbed the woman of her handbag which contained money and a mobile phone. They then turned to her brother who is a boda boda rider and also robbed him of a mobile phone.

Police officers and detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) visited the scene and were informed that the robbers ran towards Kabiria Road.

