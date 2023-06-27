Babu Tale hints on remarriage as he marks late wife’s third anniversary





Tanzanian music manager Babu Tale has marked the third anniversary of the death of his beloved wife, Shammy.

To commemorate the third anniversary of Shammy’s death, Babu Tale shared some nostalgic photos of the moments they had together.

Babu Tale described the past three years as incredibly challenging, as he navigated the difficult task of raising their children alone.

Also read: Zari Hassan stands firm on age despite passport ‘leak’

Babu Tale admitted that since he lost his wife he has struggled with sleepless nights and a constant sense of fear, with his children as the only source of solace for him.

Babu Tale, who is the manager of Bongo superstar Diamond Platnumz, also addressed the issue of getting married again, saying that his prayer is that he gets a companion who will love his children.

“Daima namuomba Mungu anijaalie mwenza mwenye mapenzi kwa watoto wangu zaidi ya atakavyokuwa na mapenzi juu yangu,” Babu Tale said.

Also read: Burna Boy outshines Wizkid; emerges top BET award-winning african artiste

Babu Tale also admitted that sharing his journey on social media serves as a form of catharsis, relieving some of the pain he carries within.

He said it should also serve as a lesson for others enduring similar hardships, showing them that they are not alone in their struggles.

He concluded his emotional post by bidding his late wife, Shamsa, a peaceful rest and expressing his unwavering belief that they will be reunited someday.

“Dunia hii ya leo nikikurupuka itakula kwangu, pia kuna wanaosema kwani lazima upost? Basi natamani kuwaambia tu, hii ndio sehemu inayonipunguzia machungu, ninapopost nakuwa nimetoa machungu walau kwa kiasi kidogo, pia ni somo kwa wengine wenye mapito magumu kama yangu,” he said.

Also read: Willis Raburu: Why I quit Citizen TV after 13 years