Monday declared public holiday as Muslims mark Idd-ul-Adha





Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Co-ordination of National Government Dr Fred Matiang’i has declared Monday, July 11 a public holiday to celebrate Idd-ul-Adha celebrations.

Dr Matiang’i made the announcement on Friday through a gazette notice dated July 8.

“It is notified for general information that in exercise of the powers conferred by sections 3 as read with section 2 (2) of the Public Holidays Act (Cap. 110), the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Co-ordination of National Government declares Monday, 11th July, 2022 a public holiday marking Idd-ul-Adha,” reads the gazette notice reads.

Idd-ul-Adha, also known as the Feast of the Sacrifice, is the second and biggest of the two main holidays celebrated in Islam after Eid al-Fitr. The day honours the willingness of the Islamic prophet Ibrahim, also known as Abraham, to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah’s command.

According to the Islamic lunar calendar, Idd-ul-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah and lasts for four days.

Muslims usually throng the holy city during the annual pilgrimage. The pilgrimage is one of the five pillars of Islam and it is obligatory to only those who are financially capable and in good health.

After Idd prayers, Muslims slaughter an animal as a remembrance of Prophet Ibrahim’s readiness to sacrifice his son. The sacrificial animal must be of good health and mature.

The meat from the slaughtered animal is then divided into three equal portions among families, neighbors and friends and the final portion given to less fortunate in the society.