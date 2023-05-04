Moses Kuria vows revenge on goons that torched matatu during Azimio demos





Moses Kuria, the Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, has vowed to take revenge on the thugs who torched a public transport vehicle on Ngong Road when the opposition-led demonstrations resume on 2 May 2023.

In his statement, he said the revenge will be swift.

“Revenge will be swift and proportionate. This will be the last. I solemnly promise,” said Moses Kuria, a well-known controversial politician.

Nairobi News earlier reported that thugs took advantage of the renewed demonstrations to attack motorists and rob them of their valuables on Ngong Road and along the Southern Bypass. On Ngong Road, a public transport bus was attacked when thugs stoned it, robbed passengers and later set it on fire.

The owner of the torched vehicle released a statement about the attack, but his narrative left viewers wondering if he was the real owner of the vehicle.

“I was somewhere at a funeral when the driver called me and told me he was in trouble because he had run into thugs at Posta on Ngong Road, that he had been thrown out of the vehicle and beaten up. He called me in tears and I told him not to worry, that we would see what could be done. I left the funeral, I was summoned by the DCI (Directorate of Criminal Investigations) and I went to them. They asked me for the logbook and I gave it to them and they said they would call me later.

One thing I can say is this. I was able to take care of my family because of this vehicle. It was my livelihood and I don’t know what I’m going to do now. There was a loan on the car. I’m praying that the government, or whoever comes in, please help me because I don’t know what we’re going to do as a family now,” said the man who claimed ownership of the vehicle.

His revelation that he had presented the log book to the DCI and claimed to be paying a loan for the vehicle raised doubts among Kenyans. It is unheard of for a person to pay off a loan for a vehicle and be in possession of a logbook for the same vehicle instead of the creditors keeping it until payment is completed.

In response to Moses Kuria’s vow of revenge, a section of Kenyans told him that he had forgotten the office he held and the integrity expected of him as an executive member of the government.

“You hold a very high and respectable office bwana CS and I am a staunch supporter of UDA but you are acting as an irresponsible senior officer, something (you should) employ bloggers to act on…usikue mjinga (don’t be stupid),” said Brian Malemo.

“Is it revenge or the law? What’s our CS becoming? I had to look at the blue stick,” said Julius Ngugi.

“Waziri don’t incite Kenyans,” added Mutua Loyd.

“@EACCKenya Bishop Oginde, this is your first stop. We are keenly watching to see how objective you will be. If all Kenyans don’t agree that this man should resign/step aside/sack then we have a problem as a nation. The man has no iota of civility or decorum expected of the office he holds,” said Elvis Langas Korir.

“You commentaries are not consistent with the office you hold. Dial it down a bit, Kijana,” said Anwar Saddat.

