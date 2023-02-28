Muhoozi: Kenyans love me, I can win any election in Kenya!

In this file picture, retired President Uhuru Kenyatta shakes hands Uganda's Special Envoy Lt. General Muhoozi Kainerugaba after the two held discussions at State House, Nairobi. PHOTO | PSCU

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni’s son General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has ‘bragged’ that he can defeat President William Ruto in a Kenyan election.

Gen Muhoozi also reiterated his stand on capturing Nairobi and went further to claim that both Nairobi and Kenya is his for the taking. He also claimed that Kenyans love him.

The post, which was made on his favourite social media Twitter, has since been deleted.

“Even in my dreams Nairobi is mine. My old neighbourhood is Westlands will be home. That city and country are mine. I can win any election in Kenya! The people love me,” Muhoozi tweeted.

This is the third time that the General has made the remarks despite causing a diplomatic tiff between Uganda and Kenya.

When he first made the remarks in October last year, his father President Museveni apologized on his behalf. On that occasion, Muhoozi first penned that he felt disappointed by his big ‘brother’ former President Uhuru Kenyatta for not seeking a third term in office.

In response, Kenyans blasted him for disrespecting the Kenyan constitution to which he fired back by saying Mr Kenyatta should should have amended the constitution to allow him to seek the seat.

By then Muhoozi was the commander of the Ugandan People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) before he was promoted by President Museveni to a General in the Ugandan army.

Although he keeps claiming that the sentiments were not in bad faith and that he was joking, not many Kenyans see anything funny about the jokes from the military man who has openly stated that he will succeed his father as the president of Uganda.

