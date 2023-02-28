Suspect with gunshot wounds arrested while seeking treatment in Mathare





A suspect who had survived a shooting incident in Mathare area, Nairobi has been arrested while seeking medical attention at a local hospital.

The suspect who was in the company of three accomplices is said to have been attacking members of the public on Monday night when police on patrol were alerted.

According to the police, the suspects who were on motorcycle while armed with knives, had robbed a pedestrian of Sh2,000 when an alarm was raised.

Police on patrol rushed to the scene and confronted the gangsters. Three of the gangsters were subsequently arrested while one escaped with injuries.

A few minutes later, police were informed that the suspect had shown up at Huruma Nursing Hospital with bullet injuries seeking treatment.

“He had bullet wounds in the left side of his chest near his arm and was bleeding. He was taken to the hospital on Tuesday morning at around 1am and he told the doctor that he had been shot along Thika Road,” the police said.

After the suspect had been treated he was immediately arrested by police officers who were waiting for him. Police at the scene identified him as the suspect who had earlier escaped the shooting and robbery incident.

Hospitals are required to report any case of bullet injuries to authorities.

