Mulamwa’s ex advises women to leave toxic relationships





Mulamwah’s ex, actress Carol Muthoni, popularly known as Carrol Sonie, has advised women not to stay in abusive relationships.

According to her, nothing is worth your peace of mind.

“Ladies, if a man ever gets physical with you toka kwa hiyo ndoa it doesn’t matter kama amekununulia dunia mzima.Your life is more important than anything else.’ She wrote.

Her advice follows a post from her fan who wanted a piece of advice for a friend.

“Please advise this young lady, newly married, after payment of dowry, the guy has started being violent, despite not having been violent before.”

Sonie and her baby daddy broke up about three months ago.

Setting the record straight during an interview with Milele FM, Sonie stated that Mulamwah dumped her and admitted to being in the wrong.

“Ni yeye (Mulamwah) ndio aliniacha… kukosea nilikosea but we move,” said Sonie before the interviewer prompted her to speak about what she did that led to the split.

“Hamna, ni makosa tu ya kawaida,” continued Sonie when asked if she cheated or flirted with someone else.

Sonie, who welcomed a baby girl with Mulamwah barely three months ago, said she asked for forgiveness, but the comedian insisted he couldn’t continue the relationship.

Despite ending their union, Mulamwah disclosed that he is still involved in his child’s life, although not as much as he would have loved to.

“I don’t spend so much time with the child but any time I am free and she is free we plan and I get to see the child. I have access to the baby, there are no restrictions so far,” he added.