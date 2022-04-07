Nandi man kills wife, three children then surrenders to police

Shoes belonging to Rispa Chelimo, who was killed alongside her three children by her husband at their home in Ndalat, Nandi County. Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

A man in Ndalat market, Nandi county has surrendered at Kipkaren Salient Police Station after killing his wife and three children.

Philip Lokuruen, 40, confessed to police that he killed his wife Rispa Chelimo, 35, and his children Ian Kipkosgei, 11, Brenda Cheruto 9 and Linus Kipkosgei, 7, on Wednesday night during a domestic feud.

Area chief, Eunice Luley, who was among the first people at the scene confirmed the incident saying that police have taken the bodies to Kimbilio hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

Police are now investigating the incident.