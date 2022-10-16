Murdered businessman George Mwangi’s mpango wa kando’ records police statement





Ms Lucy Muthoni, an alleged lover to Mr George Mwangi, a Rwandan based contractor who was killed and his body dumped in Kieni forest, Gatundu North in Kiambu County, has recorded statement with the police.

Ms Muthoni, was the last person who was seen with the deceased while he was alive and detectives arrested her alongside Ms Gladys Chania, the wife to Mr Mwangi.

Chania, a politician, is being treated as the prime suspect in the murder.

Ms Muthoni, the alleged lover was summoned and questioned by police at Kamwangi Police Station. The two are said to have met when the lady was seeking a house to let.

It is then that Mr Mwangi offered to give her a house within the compound and they kicked off the relationship.

Currently, detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are in pursuit of a casual laborer who worked for the couple at their home in Mang’u, Kiambu County and who mysteriously went missing from the home in unclear circumstances.

Initially, detectives had been informed that the laborer had a few weeks ago fled the homestead when he was sent to deposit money on Mpesa and never returned.

“He is a person of interest in this matter and it will be wise if he makes a decision to surrender himself to any police station,” a detective privy to the ongoing investigations but who spoke to Nairobi News on condition of anonymity as they are not authorised to address the media said.

On Friday, October 14, and Saturday, October 15 the home of the couple remained a crime scene and it was being guarded by police officers.

It has been established that Ms Chania was rarely at their Mang’u home and instead spent most of her time in Kimathi Estate within Thika Town.

On Saturday, the detectives attached to the homicide wing and those from the Crime Scene Forensics spent three hours in the house searching for more evidence.

As they moved from one room to the other, Mr Mwangi’s children were present and cooperating with the investigating team.

Other detectives were also at Kieni Forest where the body of Mr Mwangi, 58 was discovered by members of the public.

Mr Mwangi, jetted back to the country from Rwanda on September 13, 2022 and went missing on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

Ms Chania then went ahead and reported him missing at Kamwangi Police Station and later that evening at Mwea Police Post.

His body would be later found wrapped in a polythene bag and over 20 kilometres away in Kieni forest.